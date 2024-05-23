U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market valued at $1,028.24 billion is projected to witness growth rate of 9.3% by 2032

U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝟑𝐏𝐋), in the supply chain management of a company, is a third-party business operated by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute products of the company. These services consist of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which are scaled according to customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒𝟑𝟓.𝟒𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏,𝟎𝟐𝟖.𝟐𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

The U.S. third-party logistics market is bifurcated into mode of transport, service type, and industry. On the basis of mode of transport, the market is classified into railway, roadway, waterways, and airways. On the basis of service type, the U.S. 3PL industry is categorized into dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & transportation, and others. By industry, the market is divided on the basis of technological, automotive, retailing, elements, food & beverage, and healthcare.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

A.P. Moller-Maersk, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL Group, DSV, GEODIS, Kuehne+Nagel, FedEx, XPO Inc., and United Parcel Service of America, Inc. The companies have adopted strategies such as product launches, contracts, expansions, agreements, and others to improve their market positioning.

The growth rate of the manufacturing industry of the country is an indicator of its economic strength. The U.S. is the second biggest manufacturer in the world after China, the country major exports include cars, electronics, aircraft parts, and food & beverages.

The e-commerce logistics industry includes many elements, such as transportation, value-added services, and warehousing, of which logistics represents a significant part of the industry. Customers expect a high level of omnichannel delivery service, with the advent of e-commerce and next-day delivery promises. Companies that provide international deliveries typically work with two or three dozen delivery partners specializing in different geographic areas.

Large e-commerce companies, such as Amazon, have huge in-house teams that act as their third-party logistics. They spend a lot of money and effort managing, controlling, and improving their logistics. Furthermore, an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities and the growth of e-commerce start-ups are expected to drive the demand for the United States third-party logistics market.

The growth of the U.S. third-party logistics market is being driven by an increase in global trading activity, the development of the e-commerce industry, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. However, manufacturers' lack of control over logistics services and security concerns impede market growth. On the contrary, the increased use of IT solutions and software, as well as the increase in demand for consumer electronics, are expected to provide profitable growth opportunities for the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By mode of transport, the airways segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth rate in the U.S. third-party logistics system market in the near future.

By service type, the warehousing and transportation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

By industry, the technological segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth rate in the U.S. 3PL market in the near future.

