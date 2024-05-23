Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

SHANGHAI, China, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report provides a comprehensive overview and detailed insights regarding the Company’s achievements and progress in environmental initiatives, social responsibility, and corporate governance.



As a key industry player, Atour has consistently upheld higher standards in operating as a responsible and sustainable business since its inception. The ESG report not only outlines the Company’s strategies and efforts in critical areas such as ethical business governance, human-centered experiences, employee benefits, community engagement and sustainable practices, but also underscores Atour’s ongoing commitment to transparency and responsibility.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

