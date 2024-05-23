Pulsar Announces New Helium Legislation in the State of Minnesota

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR & OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the State of Minnesota has enacted new legislation that includes helium exploration, production and for leasing on state lands following advances made by the Company at its Topaz helium project where the Jetstream #1 well flowed 13.8% helium. The new legislation came into effect on May 22nd, after being signed into law by the State Governor.



The new regulatory framework allows the State of Minnesota to issue leases for exploration and production of non-hydrocarbon gases (including helium), with Pulsar already having lodged an application for new leases in areas of interest for helium and hydrogen. Prior to the new regulations, leases could only be issued on mineral rights that are privately held, accordingly all of Pulsar’s existing leases are with private entities.

Permitting of helium production projects will be governed by a temporary regulatory framework prior to final rules being adopted. By January 15, 2025, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commissioner must submit recommendations to the relevant legislative committees for statutory and policy changes to facilitate exploration and production of non-hydrocarbon gases (including helium) and support temporary permits for gas (including helium) exploration and production.

President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Abraham-James commented: “Minnesota is open for business, and we are grateful to the State for supporting this new industry. The new legislation gives Pulsar certainty moving forward, creating a clear regulatory pathway for us to take Topaz to production. As a result, we are now planning to accelerate our works at Topaz and expand our footprint in Minnesota.”

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR and on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota that has been drilled and flowed 13.8% helium, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

