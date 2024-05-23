22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Forecast 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Epidemiology, Companies by DelveInsight

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some facts of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market are:

• According to DelveInsight, 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market to witness growth during the forecast period (2023–2032).

• In 2020, the total prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 196,476 in the 7MM. The United States, in the same year, accounted for 83,326 cases, the highest prevalence of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome cases in the 7MM, accounting for approximately 42% of the total 7MM cases in 2020.

• Among the EU-5 countries, the highest number of cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were in Germany and the least in Spain in 2020.

• 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is often underdiagnosed and misdiagnosed, as the symptoms vary from patient to patient. In the EU-5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome were 35,203 in 2020.

• 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is a multisystem disorder characterized by several physical, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. In the 7MM, of the focused age-group 6 to 12 and 13 to 17 years, the diagnosed prevalent cases of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with Behavioral and Psychiatric Phenotypes were 36,702, in 2020.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Overview:

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome is a condition that develops because of chromosome defects and is a complex, multi-organ disorder noted for its varying severity and penetrance among those affected. As per several studies, it is the most common chromosomal microdeletion reported in humans.

The name of the syndrome denotes the missing piece of chromosome 22. It is located at a specific place on that chromosome called q11.2. Most of the time, 22q11.2 Deletion syndrome results from a new genetic deletion that occurs when a baby is conceived. This is called a de novo deletion and occurs randomly in either the mom’s egg or the dad’s sperm. Apart from this, in around 1 in 10 cases (10%), the 22q11.2 Deletion is passed on to a child by a parent who has DiGeorge syndrome.

Scope of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Report:

• The report covers the descriptive overview of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

• A detailed review of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Epidemiology

The 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome drugs recently launched in the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Some of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Companies are:

• Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

• Enzyvant

• Roivant Sciences

• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

• And Many Others

Some of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Therapies are:

• Zygel (ZYN002)

• RVT-802

• And Many Others

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome

4. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Market Overview at a Glance

5. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview

6. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Patient Journey

7. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment and Management

8.2. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment Algorithm

9. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Treatment

11. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

12. Emerging 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Therapies

List to be continued in report

13. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome

17. KOL Views

18. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Drivers

19. 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

