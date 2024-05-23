Aurora Mobile to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on June 6, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Aurora Mobile’s management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6b9a5e81258648acbe3cdaf41598ad70

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



