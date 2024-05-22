Recognition of the State of Palestine by Spain, Ireland and Norway “a landmark decision” that must transcend symbolism - Oxfam



In reaction to Spain, Ireland and Norway recognizing the State of Palestine, Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa said:

“This recognition is a landmark decision and other countries must follow suit. It is a crucial step in affirming the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination, but it must transcend beyond symbolism into concrete steps towards ending the Israeli occupation and achieving full sovereignty for the Palestinian State.

“This comes at a time when people in Gaza are driven out of their homes, facing horrors of mass starvation, disease and loss of lives.

“We urgently need an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the blockade to end the death and destruction, to allow unfettered aid into Gaza and to ensure the release of the hostages and illegally detained Palestinian prisoners.

“We call upon leaders of those countries to also press harder for brokering a lasting and just peace, that is based on international law, and that ensures security and prosperity for both Palestinians and Israelis.”

