10FEST: Celebrating a Decade of School of Rock in Australia
We are incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of School of Rock in Australia”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School of Rock Australia is thrilled to announce 10FEST, a vibrant music festival celebrating the 10th anniversary of School of Rock in Australia. The event will take place on July 14th, 2024, at the historic Gledswood Homestead on Camden Valley Way in Gledswood Hills.
— Ken and Angela Martin
10FEST will feature an exciting lineup of live performances, showcasing the incredible talent nurtured over the past decade. The festival will include performances by the House Bands from School of Rock Macarthur and School of Rock Bella Vista, as well as a dynamic set by the renowned band Gravity Stone. One of the event's highlights will be a special student jam session, bringing together past and present students for a musical celebration like no other. Additionally, our talented staff will perform a teacher set, previewing the upcoming season's shows and giving attendees a taste of what's to come.
In addition to the stellar music performances, 10FEST will offer a diverse selection of food trucks serving a variety of delicious cuisines, ensuring that all tastes are catered for. Market stalls will be set up, offering an array of local crafts, merchandise, and unique finds, making the festival a perfect outing for families and music lovers alike.
"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of School of Rock in Australia," said Ken and Angela Martin, owners of the School of Rock franchises in Macarthur and Bella Vista. "10FEST is not only a celebration of our students' musical achievements but also a testament to the vibrant community that has grown around our schools. Over the past decade, we have enriched the lives of over 7,000 students and their families through our innovative music education programs, and we invite everyone to join us for a day of music, fun, and community spirit."
Gledswood Homestead, with its charming historical setting, provides the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. The festival promises to be a memorable day filled with great music, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere, reflecting the core values of School of Rock: passion, creativity, and community.
Event Details:
- Date: July 14th, 2024
- Location: Gledswood Homestead, Camden Valley Way, Gledswood Hills
- Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Admission: Humantix
For more information about 10FEST, please visit School of Rock Macarthur/Bella Vista website or contact Ken Martin at +61 414 922 402 or kmartin@schoolofrock.com.
