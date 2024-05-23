Filipino farmers protected as Senate ratifies Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Bill - JV Ejercito

Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito praised the Senate's ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Bill on Wednesday, May 22.

As the principal author of the bill, Ejercito said that the measure will safeguard the state from economic saboteurs and protect the livelihood of Filipino farmers.

"Ang panukalang ito ay binhi ng pag-asa para sa ating mga magsasaka. Ito ay itinanim ng Senado para sa kanilang kinabukasan," Ejercito said.

The bill aims to repeal Republic Act No. 10845, or the "Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act," and introduce severe penalties for smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and forming cartels of agricultural and fishery products.

Ejercito pointed out that the measure will level the playing field for local farmers as it "will purge our land of profiteers, hoarders, and cartels."

"They are the pests who are choking our agricultural sector. This bill will uproot them and put them in jail, where they belong," he emphasized.

The lawmaker from San Juan commended Senator Cynthia Villar for her efforts in shepherding the bill through Congress.

He also expressed gratitude to former Senate President Migz Zubiri and former Majority Leader Joel Villanueva for their leadership.

"Nawa'y magbunga ang panukala na ito ng masaganang ani para sa ating bayan."