Nairobi hosts East Africa first Endeavor International Selection Panel Global Event
The 99th Edition of the Endeavor International Selection Panel is hosted for the first time ever in East Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.
Endeavor doesn’t create entrepreneurship; it already exists in every country. We enhance the conditions under which it can thrive.”NAIROBI, KENYA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endeavor, the global network of high-impact entrepreneurs that selects the newest class of Endeavor Entrepreneurs at International Selection Panels (ISP) held the official opening session for the 99th ISP global selection event in Nairobi for the first time. The event which will run from 22nd – 24th May 2024 has attracted over 30 entrepreneurs who will be making their pitches to select panelists representing successful entrepreneurs, investors and corporate leaders.
Giving a keynote address at the opening ceremony, Linda Rottenberg, Co-founder & CEO lauded Endeavor for recognizing the enormous potential and promise that entrepreneurs hold and providing them with a platform to bring their innovations to fruition.
Linda emphasized that “Endeavor doesn’t create entrepreneurship; it already exists in every country. We enhance the conditions under which it can thrive.”
“The selection process that involves interviews, deliberations and networking between entrepreneur candidates and global business leaders is a very critical component that enables them to refine their ideas and ultimately the success of their businesses, “said Maryanne Ochola, the Managing Director, Endeavor Kenya in her welcome remarks.
The ISP convenes entrepreneurs from emerging markets including Nigeria, Philippines, Indonesia, Jordan, and Ecuador among others as well as panelists who are either successful entrepreneurs themselves, investors or corporate leaders. The event runs for two and a half days and consists of interviews, deliberations and networking between entrepreneur candidates and global business leaders.
During the two days, the entrepreneurs will benefit from interactions and unique insights from a line-up of renowned local and international speakers such as Linda Rottenberg, the Co-founder & CEO of Endeavor; Peter Njonjo, a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO of Selu; João Del Valle, CEO of Ebanx, (LATAM Fintech Unicorn); Melvyn Lubega, founder of Go1, South-Africa's first Tech Unicorn; and Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-Founder & CEO, Tamara.
The 12–18-month search and selection of Endeavor Entrepreneurs is worldwide and is the culmination of a rigorous process that identifies the fastest growing founders with the most significant potential, who are then invited to participate in an international selection process. Successful candidates possess the ability to become. The process includes curated, one-on-one world-class mentorship sessions that offer insights into business strategy for increased growth potential.
Once selected, an entrepreneur is connected with a dedicated Endeavor staff member who serves as a trusted partner to work with and curate the most impactful experience between them and the network to help accelerate their scale-up journey.
“At Endeavor Kenya, we place a heavy emphasis on mentorship programs for young founders by more experienced founders as this could also help them attract more investments into their businesses and therefore growth and expansion,” says Makenzi Muthusi, Partner at KPMG and Endeavor Kenya Board Member.
The 99th ISP is the second in-person event for 2024. The first in-person event for this year was held in Vietnam in March. “The choice to hold the ISP in Nairobi signifies and reaffirms the importance of entrepreneurship in Kenya where numerous innovation hubs play a crucial role in supporting the rising number of innovators and start-ups in the country” said Ochola. According to ‘Africa: The Big Deal’, Kenyan start-ups attracted $800 million in venture capital in 2023 surpassing Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa to top the continent. “Kenya is considered a pacesetter for other African markets with Nairobi hosting an ecosystem of flourishing start-ups that continue to evolve every day,” Ochola added.
“Endeavor Entrepreneurs pay it forward through The Multiplier Effect by inspiring, mentoring and investing in the next generation of founders. Endeavor provides entrepreneurs with an unrivaled peer network, access to mentors and capital, world class executive education, and provides entrepreneurs with a platform to pay if forward. Our entrepreneurs’ success is not just defined by growth, profit and valuation but also by the impact they have in their local ecosystem.” she added.
“As the demand for new jobs continues to rise, high-impact companies are critical in creating an environment for continued growth, addressing the challenge of unemployment by driving innovation, strengthening value chains, and paving the way for long-term expansion. The services Endeavor provides to these companies accelerates high-impact entrepreneurship that has capacity to transform our region,” emphasizes Michael Mutiga, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, Safaricom and Endeavor Kenya Board Member.
