North America Shotcrete Market Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8%

North America Shotcrete Market

North America Shotcrete Market share, Market trends, and forecasts from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America shotcrete market garnered $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Shotcrete is the technique of putting concrete at fast speeds, typically to vertical or overhanging surfaces. It can be applied using a wet or dry mix method. Shotcrete is reinforced with fibers, steel rods and steel mesh are mostly employed for mines, lining tunnel walls and subways. This method of placing structural concrete is financially viable. Shotcrete is a versatile technology that may be utilized for both new construction and repairs, as well as any other concrete procedure. Shotcrete can be simultaneously laid, compacted, and compacted, and its maximum aggregate size is typically 3/8 inch, which improves quality and manageability. Shotcrete sticks to surfaces better than ordinary concrete and can be combined with steel fiber in place of welded wire mesh, which provides superior ductility, tensile strength and flexural strength. In addition, Shotcrete is more affordable than conventional concrete.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period : 2022­–2031

- Base Year : 2021

- Market Size in 2021 : $1.2 billion

- Market Size in 2031 : $2.5 billion

- CAGR : 6.8%

- No. of Pages in Report : 156

- Segments covered : Technique, system, equipment, application, and country

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Surge in underground building activities,

Growing urbanization due to rapid economic development,

Rising underground transportation,

The technological efficiency of shotcrete,

Rising mining and tunneling activities

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Increasing demand for low-cost housing

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Transportation of the concrete mix

Based on technique, the wet mix segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the North America shotcrete market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dry mix segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on system, the robotic spraying segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the North America shotcrete market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the manual segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on equipment, the General Equipment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the North America shotcrete market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the special equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, U.S. held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-third of the North America shotcrete market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Mexico region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the North America shotcrete market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Blastcrete Equipment, LLC., HEIDEL BERGCEMENT, KPM Industries Ltd, LKAB Berg & Betong, MAPEI SPA, REED Shotcrete Equipment, RFI Construction Products, Structural Shotcrete Systems, Inc., and Western Shotcrete Equipment.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the North America shotcrete market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

