Nano Copper Oxide Market Growth Status, Expectations, Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by Allied Market Research reveals that the global nano copper oxide market achieved a valuation of $39.09 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $84.81 million by 2031, marking a notable CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of evolving market dynamics, key segments, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and regional outlook. It serves as a valuable guide for industry leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups in formulating strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The demand for nano copper oxide has witnessed tremendous growth driven by the penetration in electrical & electronics, paints & coatings, semiconductors, coatings, energy storage, catalysts, and others. Nano copper oxide industry players are investing immensely to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnership and collaborations. Some of the major factors that drive the demand for nano copper oxide include upsurge in demand for electronic products, increase in demand for antimicrobial coatings, and decrease in prices of nano copper oxide. However, factors such as toxicity to human lungs and aquatic life is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Growth in research & development coupled with government subsidies and increase in number of end-user industry will provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period: 2022­–2031

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2021 : $39.09 million

- Market Size in 2031: $84.81 million

- CAGR: 8.1%

- No. of Pages: 204

- Segments Covered: End User and Region.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

- Increase in usage of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles in the electronics and semiconductor sectors

- Surge in demand for copper oxide nanoparticles in paints & coatings applications

- Rise in disposable income in countries such as Japan and South Korea

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Rise in investment for market expansion

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Increase in copper bioavailability

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

End User: The electricals & electronics segment dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global nano copper oxide market share and is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report also identifies segments such as energy storage, paints & coatings, catalysts, and others.

Region: Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to over two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in 2031. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players in the global nano copper oxide market include American Elements, Hongwu International Group Ltd., Inframat Advanced Materials, LLC, Merck KGaA, Nanjing Emperor Nanomaterials Co., Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., Novacentrix, Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, PlasmaChem GmbH, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Stream Chemicals, Inc., Suzhou Canfuo Nanotechnology Co., Ltd., and US Research Nanomaterials, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, to enhance their market share and maintain dominance in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves to illustrate the competitive scenario.

