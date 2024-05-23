Aviation Crew Management System Market Soars to $5.6 Billion by 2032 with an 8.2% CAGR - Allied Market Research

aviation crew management system

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024

Aviation Crew Management System Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Application, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐 :

The global aviation crew management system market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Crew scheduling, training, and compliance management are just a few of the tasks that crew management systems may automate. This streamlines operations and allows them to work on more important projects. Improved work-life balance, effective scheduling, and unobstructed communication are some of the ways that crew management systems can help increase crew retention and satisfaction.

Additionally, among the current workforce, crew management systems can pinpoint skill gaps and training requirements. By effectively deploying their training resources, airlines may upskill their employees and adjust to changing operational requirements. Employers may show their dedication to modernization and worker welfare by implementing innovative management technology, especially in context of the labor shortage in the aviation sector.

Eco-friendly solutions are developed because of the crucial focus on environmental sustainability. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) are among the alternative fuels that turbojet engines are converting to lessen their environmental impact. Concerned about lowering carbon emissions, the aviation sector is also exploring electric and hybrid-electric power systems more, particularly for smaller aircraft.

The increasing demand for air travel globally has led airlines to expand their fleets and routes, resulting in a greater need for effective crew management solutions to handle the growing complexity of crew scheduling and operations. Systems for crew management are being integrated with various operational systems, including customer service, maintenance, and flight planning. Real-time data transmission, increased teamwork, and improved operational performance are all made possible by this integration. The aviation crew management system industry often integrate with other airline systems such as flight operations, payroll, and human resources. This integration enhances data sharing, improves decision-making processes, and facilitates seamless communication across different departments within airlines.

Airlines prioritize operational efficiency to reduce costs and improve profitability. Crew management systems offer solutions to streamline crew operations, minimize disruptions, and optimize crew utilization, leading to improved operational efficiency and cost savings. There is a growing trend towards cloud-based crew management solutions, driven by their flexibility, scalability, and accessibility. Cloud-based platforms enable airlines to access crew management functionalities from anywhere, streamline software updates, and enhance collaboration among crew members.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has established stringent guidelines on crew scheduling and management. Airlines need to have an efficient crew management system established to comply with these regulations. The need for staff management systems is also being driven by the growing acceptance of online reservation platforms. Through online booking platforms, travelers may make direct reservations for their travel and lodging with airlines, doing away with the necessity for a travel agency.

AI-driven simulators simulate a variety of flight circumstances, emergencies, and system failures, allowing pilots to refine their skills in a safe environment. The software can also analyze data in real-time, provide instant feedback on student performance, and give instructors invaluable insights, such as areas for response time, improvement, and more, which paves the way for a more tailored student learning plan.

The aviation crew management system industry is segmented into component, application, end-user, deployment mode, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of application, the market is divided into planning, tracking, training and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into commercial aviation, military and defense, and cargo airlines.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is categorized into cloud based and on-premises. Region wise, the aviation crew management system market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

The cloud-based segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1.49 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.46%.

The solution segment is estimated to reach $3.51 billion by 2032, at a significant CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period.

The planning application segment generated the largest revenue during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The commercial aviation segment dominated the market in 2022 and the same trend is expected to follow during the forecast period.

North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $0.83 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.65 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.37%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Hitit Software Services,

IBS Software Services (P),

Leaon Software,

Lufthansa Systems,

AIMS International Ltd,

NAVBLUE,

Mphasis Company,

CAE Inc.,

Boing (Jeppeson),

Intelisys System

