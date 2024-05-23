KSA Buy Now, Pay Later Market Soars to $29.5 Billion by 2027, Fueled by 42.3% CAGR and Rising Digital Adoption (2022-2027): Ken Research

KSA BNPL market rockets to $29.5 billion by 2027, fueled by 42.3% CAGR & digital boom. Fashion & electronics lead (40% share). Millennials & Gen Z drive usage (65%). Report empowers stakeholders for responsible, tech-driven, and collaborative BNPL growth in KSA.

Gurugram, India, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market is on a phenomenal growth trajectory! Ken Research's report, KSA Buy Now, Pay Later Market Outlook to 2027: A $29.5 Billion Boom Fueled by Digital Transformation, explores this dynamic landscape. The report predicts a stellar trajectory, with the market value expected to reach a staggering $29.5 billion by 2027, propelled by a robust 42.3% CAGR. This press release unveils the key factors driving this surge and offers valuable insights for BNPL providers, merchants, consumers, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the opportunities within the KSA's BNPL market.

Digital Transformation Fuels BNPL Growth:

A significant driver of the KSA BNPL market is the rapid digital transformation underway within the Kingdom. Rising smartphone penetration, increasing internet access, and growing e-commerce adoption are creating a fertile ground for the adoption of BNPL solutions. Consumers are increasingly comfortable with online transactions and appreciate the convenience and flexibility offered by BNPL services.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Fashion & Electronics Lead the Charge:

Currently, the BNPL market in KSA is dominated by purchases in the fashion and electronics sectors, accounting for a combined market share of 40%. The convenience and affordability offered by BNPL services are particularly attractive for these frequently purchased, high-demand items.

Surge in Millennial & Gen Z Users:

Millennials and Gen Z are the primary drivers of BNPL adoption in KSA, representing a staggering 65% of the user base. These digitally native generations are comfortable with online transactions and readily embrace new financial technologies like BNPL.

Tech Innovation Drives Convenience:

Technology is playing a crucial role in the growth of the KSA BNPL market. User-friendly mobile applications and seamless integration with e-commerce platforms ensure a smooth and convenient customer experience for BNPL transactions.

Regulatory Framework Takes Shape:

As the BNPL market in KSA matures, the development of a robust regulatory framework is gaining momentum. This framework aims to ensure consumer protection, ethical lending practices, and prevent financial overextension amongst users.

A Collaborative Approach for Sustainable Growth:

The KSA BNPL market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by several key trends:

Focus on Financial Literacy: Educating consumers about responsible BNPL usage and managing credit effectively.

Enhanced Partnerships: Building strong partnerships between BNPL providers, financial institutions, and merchants to expand reach and offerings.

Innovation in Products & Services: Developing innovative BNPL solutions tailored to the specific needs of different customer segments.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the evolving KSA BNPL landscape:

BNPL Providers: Gain insights into high-growth segments, identify new customer segments, and invest in technology solutions to optimize user experience.

Merchants: Integrate BNPL options at checkout to attract new customers, increase sales conversions, and boost average order value.

Consumers: Utilize BNPL services responsibly, manage credit effectively, and leverage the convenience and affordability offered by BNPL for a smarter shopping experience.

Building a Thriving BNPL Ecosystem:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can collaborate to create a thriving BNPL ecosystem in KSA. This ecosystem will be characterized by:

Responsible BNPL practices: Educated consumers and ethical lending practices to ensure sustainable growth.

Technological innovation: Advanced BNPL solutions offering convenience, security, and seamless integration within the e-commerce landscape.

Strong partnerships: Collaboration between BNPL providers, financial institutions, and merchants to benefit all parties involved.

The Road Ahead for KSA BNPL:

The KSA Buy Now, Pay Later market presents a dynamic and exciting future. By working together and leveraging valuable insights from this report, stakeholders can build a more inclusive, technologically advanced, and responsible BNPL ecosystem that caters to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

About Ken Research:

Ken Research is a leading provider of market research and consulting services, offering in-depth analysis and insights across various industries. With a global network of experts and a commitment to quality research, Ken Research helps businesses make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals.

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

KSA Buy Now Pay Later Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

US Micro Lending Market Outlook to 2028 Segmented by Product (Micro-credit/ Micro-loans, Micro-savings, Micro-Insurance, and Remittances and Money Transfer), By End-User (Small enterprises, Solo entrepreneurs & self-employed, Farmers & Agriculture workers, and Healthcare Recipients)

The US Micro Lending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 % from 2022 to 2028 with low-interest Rates, Ease of Access, Technological Advancements, flexible repayment schedules, and Alternative credit score models. As the market is anticipated to grow remarkably in the forecasted period thus the demand for microloans will also increase significantly.

KSA Lending Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Government Initiatives, Adoption of FinTech, and Increased Digitalization

According to Ken Research estimates, the KSA Lending Market –in 2022 at a CAGR of 50.4% owing to growing demand for financing penetration in the sector. KSA's private consumption expenditure has risen, indicating improved living standards and reduced poverty. Demographic factors influence lending preferences, with under-24 individuals seeking credit for education and ventures, while 25-54 age group seeks loans for homes and cars.

Philippines Retail Deposit Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by the Financial Inclusion Initiatives by the Government and rising digital penetration

Philippine retail deposit market has been growing steadily at a CAGR of ~10% with digital penetration and convenience banking being major growth drivers. Number of Depositors in the Philippines Banking System has been growing steadily as the financial inclusion rises and the penetration of direct accounts sharply rose. Retail deposits account for ~45% of the total value of Deposits in the Philippine Banking System; Wholesale Deposits encompass a varied type of depositors with different purposes.

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook to 2027F Driven by digitalization, government support, increasing working age population, with upsurge in Gen-Z & millennials population coupled with shifting preference towards easy interest free extra credit line sources

Buy Now Pay Later industry in South Africa is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 1569 Million in 2027E, expanding at a CAGR of double digits in between 2022P and 2027E Increasing demand for extra credit line with less stringent KYC procedures without relying on CIBIL scores will be traction for consumers for utilization of BNPL services. Retailers as end user will witness upsurge in revenue contribution to 80% of the market share as more retailers will be coming forward to incorporate the BNPL services in their online and offline store to increase consumer base by collaborating with BNPL players.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249