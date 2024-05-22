UNO business students benefit from Dean Emeritus Louis Pol Endowed Scholarship Fund

Mammel Hall – Omaha, Neb., May 22, 2024 – A scholarship to support University of Nebraska at Omaha business students in financial need honors long-time Dean Emeritus Louis Pol, who led the College of Business for 16 years.

The Fund raises money from the CEO and Omaha Value Dinners, part of the recent annual Genius of Warren Buffett events held May 2 and 3 at UNO. This year added $40,000 to the scholarship fund, now totaling just over $329,000.

Pol said the scholarship will provide critical financial support to students as they pursue their educational goals.

“While having a fund in my name makes me somewhat uncomfortable, it's not about me or whose name is attached, but more so about what it does and who it helps,” Pol said. “What truly excites me is thinking about how this support will be used to empower students who need it the most.”

Robert P. Miles, who has taught the Genius of Warren Buffett course at UNO since 2011, established the Dean Emeritus Louis Pol Endowed Scholarship Fund in early 2022. Pol was instrumental in bringing Miles to teach the one-of-a-kind course on Buffett at UNO.

Since then, lifelong learners from around the globe have come to Omaha to take the course and also attend the Berkshire System Summit and the Value Investor Conference. The course and these events take place the week leading up to the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders’ meeting.

The Fund is expected to be consolidated with the Genius of Warren Buffett Investment Fund to bolster support for the program through the University of Nebraska Foundation.

Miles said from this joint effort, annual scholarship distributions are projected to exceed $14,000 per year and provide a timeless legacy for the Genius of Warren Buffett course.

For more information contact Penjani Banda at pbanda@unomaha.edu / 402.320.4837