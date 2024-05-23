KSA Real Estate Services Market Booms to $13.4 Billion by 2026, Fueled by 27% CAGR & Vision 2030 (2021-2026): Ken Research

KSA real estate services market booms to $13.4 billion by 2026, fueled by 27% CAGR & Vision 2030. Property management leads (42% share) for efficient operations. Tech & sustainability gain traction. Report empowers stakeholders for a collaborative, professional, and tech-driven real estate services sector.

Gurugram, India, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KSA real estate industry is poised for significant growth, and the supporting services market is set to follow suit! Ken Research's report, KSA Real Estate Services Market Outlook to 2026: A $13.4 Billion Boom Fueled by Vision 2030, explores this dynamic landscape. The report predicts a remarkable trajectory, with the market value expected to reach a staggering $13.4 billion by 2026, propelled by a robust 27% CAGR. This press release dives into the key factors driving this growth and offers valuable insights for real estate service providers, investors, developers, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the opportunities within the KSA real estate services market.

Vision 2030 Propels Real Estate Services Growth:

A significant driver of the KSA real estate services market is the ambitious Vision 2030 initiative. This transformative plan aims to diversify the Saudi economy, attract foreign investment, and develop smart and sustainable cities. These goals necessitate significant infrastructure development and real estate projects, thereby fueling demand for a wide range of real estate services.

Property Management Leads the Pack:

Currently, property management services hold the dominant share (42%) of the KSA real estate services market. This segment focuses on managing day-to-day operations of residential and commercial properties, ensuring tenant satisfaction, and maximizing rental income for property owners.

Transaction Services Gain Traction:

The transaction services segment, encompassing activities like brokerage, valuation, and marketing, is experiencing significant growth. This segment is expected to hold a 28% market share by 2026, driven by the increasing number of property transactions within the KSA.

Tech Revolutionizes Services:

The KSA real estate services market is witnessing a technological revolution. The emergence of PropTech platforms and data analytics solutions is transforming the industry. These advancements are streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and providing valuable insights to real estate service providers and clients.

Sustainability Takes Center Stage:

As environmental concerns rise, sustainability is becoming a significant focus within the KSA real estate services market. This includes promoting green building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and eco-friendly property management strategies.

A Collaborative Approach for Sustainable Growth:

The KSA real estate services market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by several key trends:

Focus on Skilled Professionals: Building a robust workforce of qualified real estate professionals across all service segments.

Enhanced Regulations: Implementing regulations to ensure transparency, ethics, and consumer protection within the real estate services industry.

Evolving Client Needs: Adapting services to cater to the evolving needs of domestic and international investors, developers, and property owners.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the opportunities within the KSA real estate services market:

Real Estate Service Providers: Gain insights into high-growth segments, identify new client segments, and invest in technology solutions to optimize service offerings.

Investors and Developers: Identify potential projects, understand market trends, and leverage data analytics to make informed investment decisions.

Businesses and Property Owners: Select the right real estate service providers, leverage technology to manage properties effectively, and adopt sustainable practices to enhance property value.

Building a Thriving Real Estate Ecosystem:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can collaborate to create a thriving real estate ecosystem in the KSA. This ecosystem will be characterized by:

Professionalism and expertise: A qualified workforce delivering high-quality real estate services.

Technological innovation: Utilizing PropTech and data analytics for improved efficiency and decision-making.

Sustainability focus: Promoting green practices and eco-friendly approaches to real estate development and management.

The Road Ahead for KSA Real Estate Services:

The KSA real estate services market presents a dynamic and exciting future. By working together and leveraging valuable insights from this report, stakeholders can build a more efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced real estate services landscape that caters to the evolving needs of the KSA's growing and dynamic real estate sector.

KSA Real Estate Service Market

Riyadh Office Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Rise in Demand for premium office space and upcoming completion of smart city and office projects

The Riyadh office market is anticipated to reach GLA 6.4 SQM by 2027, with a forecasted increase in market size driven by factors such as economic development, increased foreign investment, and a growing demand for office spaces. The future of the Riyadh office market is likely to be shaped by the adoption of smart office technologies.

Makkah Sellable Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Development towards Vision 2030 and Increasing Number of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

The market will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2027 due to Development Towards Vision 2030 and Increasing Number of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims. Market competitiveness may lead to innovations in property offerings, amenities, and pricing strategies. Developers may strive to differentiate their projects to attract buyers in a competitive market.

Germany Property Management Market Outlook to 2028 By Product Type (Residential, Commercial, and Other Product Types) and End User Services (housing associations, Property managers Agents, Property investors and others.) And By Regional Split (North/East/West/South)

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during forecast years 2022-2028. The growth of the market is high due to various factors like increasing construction activity, low mortgage rates. The Germany property management market is a complex web of interconnected stakeholders. At its core are property owners, both individuals and institutions, who rely on property management companies to maximize the value of their assets.

UK Real Estate Service Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by Low Mortgage Rates and Population Growth and Urbanization

The future of the UK real estate market holds several exciting possibilities driven by emerging trends and advancements. Technology will play a transformative role, with increased adoption of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data analytics enhancing the efficiency of property transactions, marketing, and customer service.

