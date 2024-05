The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a first-degree sexual abuse that occurred in 2011.

On Tuesday, November 1, 2011, at 2:00 a.m., the suspect forced the victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34-year-old Daryl Fowler, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse.

CCN: 11160554

