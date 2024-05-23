Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

23 May 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2024 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2024, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Debt free with cash of $4.3 million at 31 March 2024 (31 December 2023: $8.0 million). As announced on 22 April 2024, Falcon raised $8.9 million which included gross proceeds of c. $4.9 million through the subscription and placing of new common shares and a further $4 million on the granting of overriding royalty interests.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

31 March 2024

$’000 Three months ended

31 March 2023

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - - - - Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (44) (43) General and administrative expenses (528) (597) Foreign exchange gain 120 56 (452) (584) Results from operating activities (452) (584) Finance income 8 68 Finance expense (362) (144) Net finance expense (354) (76) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (806) (660) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (804) (658) Non-controlling interests (2) (2) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (806) (660) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted ($.001) ($0.001)





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 31 March

2024

$’000 At 31 December

2023

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 52,462 51,287 Property, plant and equipment 1 2 Trade and other receivables 25 26 Restricted cash 2,116 2,176 54,604 53,491 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,289 7,992 Trade and other receivables 139 54 4,428 8,046 Total assets 59,032 61,537 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 402,120 402,120 Contributed surplus 47,415 47,379 Deficit (408,001) (407,197) 41,534 42,302 Non-controlling interests 695 697 Total equity 42,229 42,999 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 16,240 16,204 16,240 16,204 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 563 2,334 563 2,334 Total liabilities 16,803 18,538 Total equity and liabilities 59,032 61,537





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 31 March 2024

$’000 2023

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (806) (660) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 36 137 Depreciation 1 1 Net finance expense 354 66 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (120) (56) Change in non-cash working capital: Increase in trade and other receivables (83) (61) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 7 51 Net cash used in operating activities (611) (522) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 8 78 Exploration and evaluation assets (2,869) (2) Net cash (used in) / generated by investing activities (2,861) 76 Change in cash and cash equivalents (3,472) (446) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (231) (70) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,992 16,785 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,289 16,269

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

