Mixed Signal IC Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

Mixed Signal IC Market 2022

Mixed Signal IC Market to Reach 149.80 Billion by 2027

The rise in mixed signal IC use in mobile phones and electronics is driven by growth in consumer electronics and telecom industries. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mixed signal IC market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to surge in demand for complex integrated circuits such as mixed signal ICs. The market is projected to witness significant growth, especially in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to adoption of 5G technology, low power consumption by mixed signal ICs, and rise in demand for consumer applications.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Mixed Signal IC Market by Type and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global industry size was valued at $94.10 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $149.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The mixed signal IC market is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to increase in demand from the consumer electronics and telecommunication industries. This is attributed to the fact that mixed signal ICs are integrated into most devices such as mobile phones, cameras, implantable devices, and modems routers, owing to their compact size and high productivity.

The mixed signal SoC segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that mixed signal SoCs are widely used across number of end-use industries such as consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, IT & telecommunication, military & defense, and automotive. Moreover, low power consumption by mixed signal SoCs notably boosts their adoption, globally.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Mixed Signal IC industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

ANALOG DEVICES

BROADCOM INC

TELEPHONICS CORPORATION

NXP SEMICONDUCTOR

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

ENSILICA LTD

Region wise, the mixed signal IC market share has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America garnered the highest revenue in 2019; however, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such as increase in adoption of 5G technology, low power consumption by mixed signal ICs, and rise in demand for consumer applications are expected to contribute toward the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global mixed signal IC market revenue as production facilities have been halted, which significantly hampers the demand in industries. In addition, operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to a slowdown in the global mixed signal IC market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By type, the mixed signal SoC segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

- Depending on end use, the consumer electronics segment was the highest revenue contributor in the global mixed signal IC market in 2019.

