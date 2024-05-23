Adelaide Writers\' Week goes global at Hay Festival

Release date: 23/05/24

Australian writers will take centre stage at Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye 2024 – the biggest writers festival in the world – thanks to an exclusive partnership with Adelaide Writers’ Week.

The Malinauskas Government is a proud ongoing supporting partner of both Adelaide Festival and Adelaide Writers’ Week.

Beginning today, Hay Festival features four sessions showcasing the work of Australians including South Australia’s own Pip Williams.

Hay Festival’s special Adelaide Writers’ Week sessions include:

Massacre on the Australian Frontier with award-winning author, filmmaker and host of ABC Radio National’s Speaking Out Larissa Behrendt and journalist and author David Marr.

Australia and China: Maverick or Model? featuring Australian Financial Review’s International Editor James Curran, former Australian Prime Minister and current Ambassador of Australia to the United States Kevin Rudd, and former deputy Beijing bureau chief at the Financial Times and author Yuan Yang.

Always Was, Always Will Be showcasing two of Australia’s leading First Nations poets Jazz Money and Ellen van Neerven.

The Power of Words with novelist Pip Williams in conversation with Adelaide Writers’ Week Director Louise Adler.

It is the first time an Australian festival has been invited to take part in Hay Festival and speaks volumes about South Australia’s international reputation for arts and culture and as a renowned festival city.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Adelaide Writers’ Week is an important event on South Australia’s artistic calendar and through this exclusive partnership with Hay Festival, we have an opportunity to share uniquely Australian stories and perspectives with the world.

For the first time, Hay Festival has collaborated with an Australian festival to

showcase the brilliance of Australian literary minds, and they chose our Adelaide Writer’s Week to partner with.

That speaks volumes about the brilliance of Adelaide Festival and South Australia’s reputation as a renowned festival city, one the Malinauskas Government is committed to cementing.

Attributable to Director of Adelaide Writers' Week Louise Adler AM

It is a privilege for Adelaide Writers’ Week – the first and only Australian festival to which Hay has extended this invitation – to be able to showcase some of Australia’s finest writers in an event once described by former US President Bill Clinton as ‘Woodstock for the mind’.

We are delighted to be bringing the Antipodes to the UK, to present the rich diversity of our literary culture.

We thank our government partners for their support in assisting us to amplify our voices on an international stage, while our own tents are packed away for another year.