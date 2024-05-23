Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Market to Witness Remarkable Growth from 2020 - 2027

Wavelength Division Multiplexers Market

Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Market is Expected to Reach $5.61 Billion by 2027

Factors such as high-capacity network demand, more internet users, and increased network traffic drive market growth. New product launches boost the WDM market, but dark fiber costs may hinder it.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wavelength division multiplexer market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the surge in the evolution of smart communication devices, such as desktops and smartphones, the increase in demand for fiber optic technology, and the growing need to increase data carrying capacity of fiber optics.. In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India remain significant participants in the global wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) market due to the increased adoption of fiber optics cables to transmit signals and ensure the least amount of loss.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) market by type and industry vertical: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2027”, the global wavelength division multiplexer industry size was valued at $3.56 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.61 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global WDM market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

Wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) is a technique in fiber-optic communications for multiplexing multiple optical carrier signals via a single optical fiber channel by changing the wavelengths of laser lights. In addition, it enables communication in both directions of the fiber cable. The network operators these days have to meet the rise in requirements of bandwidth as there is a tremendous rise in internet usage by all sectors. Therefore, WDM being the fundamental block for high-capacity optical communications networks is used by network providers to meet the increase in demand and yield maximum capacity.

The global wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) market share is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Factors, such as an increasing demand for capacity networks and effective communication; rapid growth in several internet users as well as network traffic around the globe; and a surge in telecommunication applications, drive the growth of the market. In addition, new product launches are projected to flourish in the WDM market. However, the cost associated with dark fiber networks may hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, a rise in advanced network infrastructure and an increase in cloud and IP traffic are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the WDM market growth.

The global wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) market share is segmented into type, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into CWDM and DWDM. The industry vertical segment is divided into IT & telecommunication, military & defense, oil & gas, and medical & healthcare.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐞𝐫 (𝐖𝐃𝐌) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Cisco System Inc.

Aliathon Technology

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation, ADTRAN, Inc

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

Ciena Corporation

Infinera Corporation

ADVA Optical Networking

Region-wise, the wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the maximum revenue in 2019. This is attributed to the surge in the evolution of smart communication devices such as desktops and smartphones. China is one of the highest contributors to the APAC wavelength division multiplexer market revenue share.

This is attributed to the increased adoption of fiber optics cables to transmit signals and ensure the least amount of loss. For instance, as per the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) 2019 survey, in 2016, 80% of China’s broadband connection was by fiber; however, in 2019, this figure reached 91%.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted severely the global electronics and semiconductor sector due to which production facilities as well as new projects have stalled, which, in turn, has declined the demand in the industries. The operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. This resulted in a slowdown in the wavelength division multiplexer market growth in 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- The DWDM segment dominates the wavelength division multiplexer market and is also projected to be lucrative, in terms of growth rate, over the forecast period.

- APAC accounted for more than 50% of the WDM market share in 2019.

- IT & telecommunication is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific WDM market, accounting for approximately 50% share in 2019.

