Macau New Neighbourhood parking spaces to go on sale on 24 May

MACAU, May 23 - Parking spaces at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin will go on sale on 24 May (Friday).

The residential project features about 3,300 parking spaces with ownership rights on the ground floor and in the basement level. The price for a standard-sized parking space is 288,000 yuan, while the price for tandem parking (with two parking spots) is 488,000 yuan. To purchase, MNN homeowners need to pay a deposit of 30,000 yuan and all relevant procedures must be completed to close the deal within 30 days.

The car park features wide driveways and number plate recognition smart parking system for added convenience when vehicles enter and exit the car park. All parking spaces are in condition for the installation of charging stations, owners can make their own arrangements according to their needs.

Based on measures for managing entry of Macau-registered vehicles entering Hengqin, homeowners of MNN can apply for their vehicles to be allowed to enter and leave Hengqin (colloquially known as single-plate cars) to travel between Macau and Hengqin. Any questions regarding single-plate cars application procedure, MNN homeowners can make their enquiry at the Owners Loyalty Service Center located on the first floor of the MNN Clubhouse at Tower 4.

MNN residential units are still available for sale, Macau residents can make their purchase by presenting an application form with a deposit to the sales centre in Hengqin during office hours.

To learn more about the sale of parking spaces, please call (+853) 2888 2235 during office hours or email mmn_property@mur.com.mo.