Water and Sanitation on Mpumalanga water levels dropping again

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to be wise water users and use the available water in a more conservative manner, especially as water levels continue to drop and the dry winter season is already here.

The latest DWS weekly state of reservoirs report of 20 May 2024 shows that water levels dropped again in the Mpumalanga Province as the average dam levels drooped from 96.6% to 95.9% over the past week. In the Water Management Areas (WMAs), the Olifants WMA recorded a slight increase from 86.1% to 86.3% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 96.5% to 96.3%.

Water levels in the districts also recorded declines with Ehlanzeni dropping from 99.4% to 99.3%, Gert Sibande dropping from 94.3% to 93.2%, and Nkangala dropping from 97.8% to 97.3%.

The report also shows only four listed dams recorded some improvements in the Mpumalanga Province, with three in Ehlanzeni District and the last one in the Gert Sibande District.

Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld recorded a mixed bag of results with some dams recording some improvements, some dropping and some remaining unchanged. On the positive note, the listed dams that recorded improvements include Blyderivierpoort Dam increasing from 99.9% to 100.2%, Longmere from 97.4% to 98.2%, and Inyaka from 100.1% to 100.2%.

Listed dams that recorded declines in water levels include Buffelskloof Dam from 97.7% to 96.1%, Driekoppies from 100.2% to 99.9%, Da Gama from 100.3% to 99.8%, and Ohrigstad from 67.1% to 64.3%.

Listed dams remaining unchanged in Ehlanzeni District include Klipkopjes at 99.6%, Witklip at 100.3%, Primkop at 100.9%, and Kwena at 100.2%.

The majority of listed dams in Gert Sibande District recorded declines in water levels except for Jericho Dam which increased from 67.1% to 67.6% and Vygeboom Dam which remained unchanged at 100.3%.

The listed dams that recorded declines in water levels include Grootdraai dropping from 94.9% to 92.3%, Nooitgedacht from 93.7% to 92.7%, Westoe from 70.4% to 68.2%, Morgenstond from 88.1% to 87.1%, and Heyshope from 101.1% to 101.0%.

All the listed dams in Nkangala District recorded declines in water levels. Witbank Dam dropped from 98.7% to 97.6%, Middelburg from 95.2% to 94.7%, Loskop from 99.7% to 99.4%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo from 94.6% to 94.1%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) reminds the public that South Africa is a water scarce country where every drop counts as water has no substitute therefore it is important to use the available water sparingly and to protect the water resources.

