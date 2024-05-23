Gauteng Roads and Transport conduct oversight visit at K69 construction project, 23 May

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will on Thursday, 23 May 2024, conduct an oversight visit to assess progress at Solomon Mahlangu Drive (K69) construction project site in Mamelodi, City of Tshwane. The Department will also hold a Road Safety prayer in the area.

Road K69 is being upgraded from a single to a dual-carriageway. The upgrade, 9km long, begins at the R104 junction and extends northwards, finishing at the K54 (Tsamaya Road) intersection.

The scope of work includes the upgrade of two rail bridges and a river bridge, a median and pedestrian walkways on both sides.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Mamelodi, K69 Tshwane

For more information, please contact

Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

