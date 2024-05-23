Gauteng Roads and Transport conduct oversight visit at K69 construction project, 23 May
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will on Thursday, 23 May 2024, conduct an oversight visit to assess progress at Solomon Mahlangu Drive (K69) construction project site in Mamelodi, City of Tshwane. The Department will also hold a Road Safety prayer in the area.
Road K69 is being upgraded from a single to a dual-carriageway. The upgrade, 9km long, begins at the R104 junction and extends northwards, finishing at the K54 (Tsamaya Road) intersection.
The scope of work includes the upgrade of two rail bridges and a river bridge, a median and pedestrian walkways on both sides.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Mamelodi, K69 Tshwane
For more information, please contact
Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841