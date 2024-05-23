Minister Senzo Mchunu and Acting Premier Nono Maloyi launch Pilanesberg Phase 2 Bulk Water Supply Project in Rustenburg, 24 May

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, together with the Acting Premier of the North West Province, Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi will launch the Pilanesberg Phase 2 (P2) Bulk Water Supply Project in Chaneng in Rustenburg Local Municipality on Friday, 24 May 2024.

The Minister and the Acting Premier will be accompanied by North West Provincial and Local Government leadership as well as representatives of Magalies Water Board which is the Implementing Agent of the project. The project is being unveiled under the province’s Thuntsha Lerole Programme, a service delivery acceleration drive led by the provincial government.

The water supply project is part of the “Operation Bulela Metsi” water services intervention programme set up by the Department of Water and Sanitation and the North West Provincial Government last year, to accelerate water supply projects and enhance access to consistent and reliable water supply in the province.

Phase 2 of Pilanesberg Bulk Water Supply Project consists of the following components:

Construction of a 30ML reservoir which commenced on 30 November 2021 and is expected to be completed on the 30 May 2024.

Construction of Mafenya pump station and pipeline to Tlhabane commenced on 29 July 2022 and is expected completion on 30 May 2024.

Maximising an accelerated service delivery on the day, different government departments will provide their services through the Thuntsa Lerole Programme, bringing to the fore its five clusters set by the Premier of the North West.

Rustenburg Local Municipality has been experiencing severe water challenges due to the influx of people seeking greener pastures in the mines, and the Phase 2 of Pilanesberg Bulk Water Supply Scheme which runs from Mafenya village in Chaneng to Tlhabane will provide relief through a basic sustainable, minimum supply of water to 63 238 households under the Royal Bafokeng Administration and Rustenburg Local Municipality. The project has already created 250 jobs for locals.

Members of the media are invited to the events to be held as follows:

Session 1: Site Inspections

Meeting venue: Site 1: Tlhabane reservoir

Time: 09:00

Site 2: Mafenya pump station and pipeline to Tlhabane

A media doorstop opportunity will be provided at the site inspection.

Session 2: Community Engagement

Venue: Mafenya Primary School Sport Ground

Time: 12:00

