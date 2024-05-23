Submit Release
Deputy Minister Buti Manamela leads Agricultural and Other Critical Skills Careers Expo 2024 in Limpopo, 23 May

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela will lead the agriculture and other critical skills and economic opportunities exhibition in Bela-Bela on Thursday 23 May 2024.

The Agriculture and Other Critical Skills Careers Expo and Economic Opportunities Exhibition is hosted at Bela-Bela as part of initiatives aimed at uplifting the lives of the young people of Bela-Bela and surrounding areas.

This Expo is hosted by AgriSETA, in partnership with Deputy Minister Manamela and the National Youth Development Agency. The primary aim of the Expo is to raise awareness amongst learners about the many career options available for them post-matric and to further expose the unemployed youth of Bela-Bela to the available economic opportunities they can participate in.

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela will be joined by the AgriSETA Board Chairperson Ms Sharon Sepeng, the Mayor, Ms Gloria Seleka, and the Executive Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, Ms Asanda Luwaca.

Members of the media are invited to join the expo as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024
Time: 9h00 
Venue: Bela-Bela Multipurpose Centre, Bela-Bela, Limpopo

Enquiries:
Mandla Tshabalala 
Cell: 084 304 6239 

Tressa Mashao 
Cell: 063 845 5966

