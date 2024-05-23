Submit Release
PREPARATIONS IN PLACE FOR THE JULY DUIDUI WARD ELECTION

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is currently preparing for the Duidui Ward Election which is set to be held on 10 July 2024.

Nominations start tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May, and end next week on Monday 27th May.

The period of nomination is seven (7) days, considering that all other candidates who have already been nominated need not be re-nominated.

The commission in a meeting last week on 17 May 2024, endorsed that the Nomination Place be the conference room of the Solomon Islands Electoral Office (SIEO) Head Quarter, at Vavaya Ridge, Honiara.

Those that were earlier not nominated and intend to be candidates for Duidui Ward are encouraged to submit their nominations within the seven (7) day period.

The election for Duidui Ward in South Guadalcanal Constituency was cancelled due to the death of a candidate and did not occur during the April Joint Election.

SIEO press

End///

