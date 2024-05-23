SI TO HOST FIRST PIDC RAM ON 24th – 28th JUNE 2024.

Solomon Islands is hosting the Pacific Immigration Development Community’s, PIDC’s, Regular Annual Meeting, RAM, in Honiara on 24th-28th June 2024.

This is the first time for Solomon Islands to host the regional event after the PIDC Secretariat endorsed the Solomon Islands Immigration Division as the next successful bidder for 2024 during the RAM in Vanuatu, June 2023.

The Theme for this year’s PIDC’s RAM is “Together we build the Blue Pacific for our Economic Prosperity.”

Solomon Islands will be Chairing the RAM and consequently becoming the PIDC Board Chair for the financial year; July 2024 to June 2025.

As a host Ministry, MCILI is supporting the Immigration Division in preparations for the reception of Directors, Secretariat, Observers and invitees from 21 PIDC Member States attending the RAM.

The outcome of the meeting will help MCILI in the pursuit for Solomon Islands Division to aspire to reform promoting comprehensive legislations, investments, orderly migration, border modernisation to effectively and efficiently administer Immigration and citizen service.

RAM forum is an important event for members to come together and discuss the PIDC members’ developmental programs, presenting various reporting and update members on the financial budget, including development programs to be undertaken for the next financial year beginning July 2024.

The PIDC Secretariat is currently hosted in Apia, Samoa and administered by a Secretariat overseeing the coordination of the Secretariat programs.

The Secretariat’s role is to support its Member States to strengthening coordination, capacity developments, border reforms including policy developments.

The PIDC is a regional organisation established in 1996 with its membership spreads across the entire Pacific region including Micronesian, Polynesian, Melanesian, Australia and New Zealand.

