New Mala Primary School gifted with F&E WASH Station Project

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and the Fred Hollows Foundation Australia recently handed over a Facial Cleanliness and Environmental Improvements (F&E) WASH Station Project to New Mala Primary School, in Western Province.

The Western Province Education Inspector, Mr. Willy Etupioh, Western Provincial Deputy Secretary, Mr. Collin Potakana and New Mala Primary School teachers, students, and community leaders and members were at hand to witness the event.

Speaking on behalf of the MHMS Executive, Dr Rex Maukera described the handover as another achievement for the Ministry of Health. He stated the National Trachoma Elimination program of the Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) unit made the right decision to work closely with the community and the school authorities to ensure this important project became a reality. The assistance of the donor Australia NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP) through Fred Hollows, Australia) to make this possible is highly appreciated.

“Trachoma is the leading infectious cause of blindness. Solomon Islands through national surveys and surveillance has established enough information to believe that the infection still exists in our communities, affecting mostly children at school entry. The disease is common among children aged between 1-9 years”, said Dr Maukera.

He further explained poor hygiene particularly dirty face is the common risk factor. Flies is the common source of transmission from person to person.

“Access to water and improved sanitation is among the solutions of reducing trachoma as a public health problem. It is not a mistake this project is part of the school F&E program because talking must be followed up with action. We cannot tell students to wash their face when there is no water, or tell them to use proper latrine when there is no service available”, said Dr Maukera.

He says the project targets schools, to ensure both teachers and students are able to access water and improved sanitation. This must be seen as an example, to ensure safe water and improved hygiene through face washing and the use of improved and proper sanitation is being observed.

Fred Hollows Foundation Representative, Ms Emily Hodgettes said the Fred Hollows Foundation Australia is an international development organization working towards eliminating avoidable blindness and improving population eye health outcomes in more than 25 countries across the world and has restored sight to over three million people. The Fred Hollows Foundation, Australia has been partnered with the MHMS SI since 2014.

“The foundation is committed to providing technical support to the Solomon Islands and countries across the region to progress towards this goal, and with the ongoing funding support of the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP), local partners and those of you’re here today, significant progress has been made towards achieving this”, said Ms Hodgettes.

“We are proud to be supporting the new National Health Strategic Plan with projects such as those undertaken here in New Malla and hope our partnership, in collaboration with the Australian Government and other key stakeholders will contribute to us building a healthy future for all, ensuring equitable service provision to the people of the Solomon Islands”, said Ms Hodgettes.

New Mala Primary School Chairman, Mr Gideon Toke thanked Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Fred Hollows Foundation Australia for the F&E project. He encouraged all students and teachers to look after the project.

Meanwhile, both the Western Province, Deputy Provincial Secretary Mr. Collin Potakana and Western Province, Education Inspector, Mr. Willy Etupioh congratulated Mala Primary School as the recipient of the project. Both emphasized the importance of such project in schools and pledged the province and education authority’s support in working closely with the ministry on future projects.

Ends////…

Dr Rex Maukera speaking on behalf of MHMS Executive.

In photo the new F&E Wash Station.

Mala Primary School Chairman, Mr. Gideon Toke speaking at the handover event.

Ms Emily Hodgettes, representative of the Fred Hollows Foundation, Australia.