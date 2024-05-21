TAIWAN, May 21 - President Lai meets President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau

On the afternoon of May 21, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked President Whipps for leading a delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony for himself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, and celebrate this momentous occasion for Taiwan democracy. He also indicated that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Palau, and we have worked to address a variety of international challenges, yielding numerous cooperative achievements. The president said that he looks forward to continuing to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation, and to promoting prosperity and development in both countries.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I would like to offer a warm welcome to President Whipps. He has led a delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony for myself and Vice President Hsiao, and join us in celebrating this momentous occasion for Taiwan’s democracy. I am delighted to see our good friends on this important day.

Over the past few years, with support from President Whipps, exchanges between Taiwan and Palau have become even closer. In 2021, for example, President Whipps and I attended the opening ceremony of the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble, showing the world how democratic countries can work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and create a safe means of travel for the post-pandemic era.

In 2022, President Whipps led a delegation to Taiwan to attend our National Day Celebration, and that same year, I visited Palau in the capacity of vice president. As soon as I set foot in Palau, the friendly people and beautiful island atmosphere made a deep impression on me.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Palau, making President Whipps’ visit all the more meaningful. Because of the profound friendship between our nations, we have supported each other and worked to address a variety of international challenges, yielding numerous cooperative achievements.

Moving forward, the new administration looks forward to working with President Whipps to further deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation, continue strengthening our diplomatic ties, and promoting prosperity and development in both countries. In closing, I would like to once again offer a warm welcome to the delegation led by President and First Lady Whipps. May the diplomatic friendship between us long endure, and may the delegation enjoy a smooth and productive visit.

President Whipps then delivered remarks, first extending his deepest sympathies, condolences, and prayers to the people of Hualien after the devastating earthquake, and then offering heartfelt congratulations to President Lai, Vice President Hsiao, and the people of the Republic of China Taiwan on a peaceful transition of government. President Whipps stated that President Lai’s inspiring and powerful inaugural address the previous day underscored the remarkable progress Taiwan achieved while he was vice president, the strong foundation that was laid, along with his visionary leadership, and the resolve of the Taiwan people can only lead to a prosperous future for the people of this country.

Taiwan and Palau are celebrating 25 years of diplomatic partnership this year, President Whipps said, emphasizing that Taiwan has been a steadfast friend. He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s vital assistance and equipment, supplies, as well as doctors and lab technicians helped Palau combat the pandemic, and that during this time, flights between Palau and Taiwan continued, which were critical for medical care and to help rebuild tourism. President Whipps stated that President Lai visited Palau as vice president in November 2022 and his delegation consisted of professionals in medical care, sports, agriculture, ocean science, media, and tourism, highlighting the robust and multifaceted cooperation between our countries.

President Whipps emphasized that Taiwan’s expertise in science, health, education, and the economy is invaluable on a global scale, and that Palau will continue to advocate for Taiwan’s rightful place and voice on the international stage.

President Whipps also stated that the cooperation between Taiwan and Palau illustrates mutual respect, friendship, and hope. He said that this partnership has enriched both our nations and strengthened the bond between our people as family sharing the Austronesian DNA. The future is bright, he said, and as family, now more than ever, we must stand together to promote peace in the Taiwan Strait and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we are truly stronger together.

Also in attendance was Minister of State Gustav Aitaro. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Palau Ambassador David Adams Orrukem.