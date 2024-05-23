Lane Restriction on WV 88, to Begin Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 88, near County Route 7/2 (Bells Lane), will be restricted to one lane, from milepost 14.0 to milepost 15.0, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, May 22, 2024, through Thursday, May 23, 2024, for resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​