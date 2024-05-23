Lane Closure on US 40, Mount DeChantal Road, and Interstate 70 Eastbound Off Ramp Closure, in Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Page Content

US 40, Mount DeChantal Road, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane, and the Interstate 70 eastbound off ramp, near the Perkin’s Intersection, will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, through Sunday, June 30, 2024, for a paving project. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Motorists are advised to follow the detour signs.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​