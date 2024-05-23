Old Martinsburg Road, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Beginning Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Old Martinsburg Road, County Route 12, in Jefferson County, will be closed from the intersection of Billmyer Mill Road to the intersection of Chatfield Drive, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, through Friday, May 24, 2024, to allow for sinkhole repairs. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
