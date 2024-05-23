Submit Release
County Route 1, (Dogwood Flats Road), Tucker County, will have lane closures beginning Wednesday, May 22, 2024

County Route 1 (Dogwood Flats Road), Tucker County, will have lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, May 22, 2024, through Friday, May 24, 2024, for paving work. Resurfacing will begin at milepost 16.50 from the intersection of County Route 3 (Limestone Road) and (Scales Road), extending to milepost 18.90 of County Route 1 (Dogwood Flats Road). Special accommodations for emergency vehicles, US mail and school buses; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible. ​​

