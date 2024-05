Chinese Embassy in Malaysia Holds a Forum Themed “Revisiting Aspirations of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties, Forging Ahead Together”

On May 16, Chinese Embassy in Malaysia held a forum themed“Revisiting Aspirations of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties, Forging Ahead Together”, which was attended by more than 30 representatives from China-Malaysia friendship associations, local communities, diaspora organizations, think tanks, and youth collectives. H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing delivered a keynote titled “Uphold True Aspirations and Principles to Build a China-Malaysia Community of Shared Future”.