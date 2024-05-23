Nasal Packaging Devices Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.97% to reach US$250.677 million by 2029
The nasal packaging devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from US$178.456 million in 2022 to US$250.677 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the nasal packaging devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$250.677 million by 2029.
The rising prevalence of nasal problems coupled with increasing awareness and more surgeries are major growth drivers of the nasal packaging devices market. Moreover, the rapidly growing elderly population along with the technological developments in packaging is further contemplated to accelerate the market expansion.
Another factor leading to market growth is the increasing number of senior citizens. Nasal packing devices are intranasal devices that are positioned inside the nose to continuously apply local pressure on the nasal septum. Epistaxis is the outcome of multiple factors that either damage the blood vessel walls, disrupt the blood's ability to clot or harm the mucosal lining of the nose. For the treatment of epistaxis, nasal packing is utilized after cauterization has been attempted and proven to be unsuccessful. A nosebleed study carried out in the United States found that the incidence of nosebleeds is highest among children between the ages of 2 and 10, adults, and elders between the ages of 50 and 80.
One major factor driving growth in the nasal packing devices market is the rising incidence of epistaxis. One of the most common clinical diseases, epistemic syndrome, can cause nasal bleeding from hypertension. Increased blood circulation brought on by the growing circulatory system during pregnancy is the cause of nosebleeds. Thus, an increase in the number of pregnant women with hypertension is what is driving the market's growth. Additionally, this market is expanding due to the rising incidence of nasal malignancies.
The nasal packaging devices market, by product, is divided into four types- injectable, gel, sprays, and dressings. Spray nasal packing is a new product that is applied directly into the nasal cavity or to cotton balls placed inside the cavity. Saline and decongestant nasal sprays are the two varieties that are offered.
The nasal packaging devices market, by type, is divided into two types- bio-resorbable and non-absorbable. In addition to being more affordable than bioresorbable nasal packing devices, non-absorbable nasal packing devices are already well-recognized and doctors' preferred option.
The nasal packaging devices market, by end-users, is divided into three types- hospitals clinics and others. Nasal packing devices are used in hospitals for postoperative care and management of nasal bleeding. These devices are also used in clinics to treat sinus problems and nosebleeds.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the nasal packaging devices market during the forecasted period. The rise in the number of companies producing nasal packing devices, the large number of unmet needs, the robust economy, and the general improvement of the healthcare system, particularly in developing nations like China and India, are all factors contributing to this growth. The market is expanding as a result of growing consumer knowledge of nasal packing devices and their uses.
The research includes several key players from the nasal packaging devices market, such as Meril Life, Anthony Products, Medtronic, Entsho, Innovia Medical, Cenefom, Nipro, Lohmann & Rauscher, and Medline.
