Lercy Aguilar named Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year 2023 - 2024

LAREDO, Texas — Lercy Aguilar, a senior at Dr. Leonides G. Cigarroa High School, was selected as the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2023 – 2024. Laredo Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Desi D. DeLeon announced the selection during a ceremony at the IBC Annex Building in Laredo, Texas.

During her high school career, Ms. Aguilar has focused on a federal courthouse internship, community work, and softball. As part of the courthouse internship, she participated in the Kazen Fellowship Program, a program designed to introduce local youth to law enforcement professions and to the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of citizenship. She plans to attend Laredo College and earn a degree in nursing. Further, she has participated in blood drives, fund raising, donating clothes, and volunteering at a boutique. Further still, she has participated in student council, HOSA parliament, spirit squad, powerlifting, and softball.

The Youth of the Year ceremony culminates the Laredo Sector Youth of the Month program that recognizes students from all 11 Laredo high schools each month during the academic year. Students are selected for the honor based on academic achievement, community involvement, and demonstration of their dedication to succeed. This year marks the 37th anniversary of the program.

The Youth of the Year was established by Laredo Sector Border Patrol as an effort to recognize Laredo students for their outstanding achievements. Our community partners play an integral role in the Border Patrol Youth of the Month/Youth of the Year program as they reflect the commitment and dedication in supporting education by highlighting Laredo’s young leaders throughout the academic year.

The U.S. Border Patrol appreciates all community partners who help make the Youth of the Month program a possibility — A big thank you to IBC Bank for hosting this year’s Youth of the Year Ceremony and to President of TAMIU, Dr. Pablo Arenaz, for being our keynote speaker.