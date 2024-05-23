Miyamoto International Launches Global Challenge for Climate-Resilient Housing Solutions

Submit your innovation online at innovate.miyamotointernational.com by June 21, 2024.

Miyamoto, an engineering firm with a humanitarian focus, launches a call for climate-resilient housing innovations that help countries address climate change.

USAID is pleased to partner with Miyamoto to bring together an important repository of solutions for making housing better able to withstand climate shocks and stresses” — USAID Chief Climate Officer Gillian Caldwell

WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miyamoto International (Miyamoto), a global engineering firm with a humanitarian focus, has launched a crowdsourcing challenge call for climate resilient housing innovations that help low- and middle-income communities address climate hazards. The challenge is part of Miyamoto’s pledge to take bold action for climate-vulnerable communities as one of 31 companies and partners supporting the President's Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE).

At the recent PREPARE Call to Action event during COP28, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and then U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry highlighted the critical role of private sector engagement in the PREPARE, which brings together diplomatic, development and technical efforts to help developing countries adapt to climate impacts.

“Climate impacts are becoming inescapable. A child born today will live through 4 times as many climate-related natural disasters as their grandparents on average. It’s essential that we make critical infrastructure - including housing - more resilient to climate impacts. USAID is pleased to partner with Miyamoto to bring together an important repository of solutions for making housing better able to withstand climate shocks and stresses,” said USAID Chief Climate Officer Gillian Caldwell.

Climate hazards like floods, heat waves, storms and sea level rise are putting homes at increasing risk, especially in low- and middle-income countries where housing is often most vulnerable. However, there is currently no comprehensive global repository for sharing affordable, innovative solutions to enhance resilience across companies, geographies and organizations.

Through an online submission process, the challenge will crowdsource case studies, good practices and innovations related to climate-resilient housing across three areas: architecture and building practices; urban systems and the built environment; and policies, governance and capacity building.

Miyamoto will compile the first comprehensive, crowd-sourced and public repository of climate resilience solutions and develop a short accessible guide on housing climate retrofit.

“We believe that engineering has a critical role in solving global challenges, including resilient homes. As a global engineering firm, we will place knowledge and experience from all over the world to the local expertise to advance climate and disaster resilient infrastructure and housing. I believe this is critical for humanity and the planet.” – Global CEO Miyamoto International, Dr. Kit Miyamoto.

Eligible submissions must focus on low-cost solutions addressing specific climate hazards in low- and middle-income settings and can be submitted at innovate.miyamotointernational.com by June 21st. Innovations will be showcased in an open-access digital repository.

The challenge for climate-resilient housing solutions responds to the PREPARE call to action and the need for coordinated global efforts to protect vulnerable housing from the impacts of climate change.

About Miyamoto international

Miyamoto is a global engineering firm with a humanitarian focus providing expert solutions to sustain industries and safeguard humanity. Its International Development and Humanitarian Assistance team provides expertise in climate, disaster and urban resilience.

Innovate for Resilient Housing: Join Miyamoto's Call for Innovations