ThreeBestRatedⓇ Names Apex Lawn Services Inc. As The Best In Waterloo
WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawn care is not just about curb appeal. It also speaks to the well-being of the people who live there. However, taking care of your lawn is not always that simple. You can take the task upon yourself and struggle, or you can let the experts at Apex Lawn Services Inc. work their magic while you do the things you enjoy. They are the best in the field with over a decade of experience providing services in and around the region of Waterloo. For their dedication to exceptional service, the company has consistently earned the Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRatedⓇ. They have cracked its 50-Point Inspection for the last 9 years in a row.
“We feel honored and elated to hold the top award for another year. We believe that we are not just doing business, but also contributing to a healthy environment. Besides aesthetics, a healthy lawn is a natural air conditioner reducing the heat island effect, it absorbs carbon dioxide while providing oxygen and filtering air pollution which is very important in a constantly growing urban setting. We care about our clients and their families and want to see them enjoy their time at home. We are extremely grateful for their trust and support!” - said the company officials after receiving the award.
Being a reputable lawn care company in the region of Waterloo, Apex Lawn Services Inc. has continually focused on providing professional lawn care services to residential and commercial clients. The company boasts many years of experience and vast expertise in the field, which is continually broadened by studying the latest scientific research findings and utilizing those findings while conducting their own analysis of local turf conditions.
The team at Apex Lawn Services Inc. is solely devoted to lawn care and delivering the best customer-satisfaction experience possible. They treat their clients’ property as their own and do their best to realize every client’s vision of their lawn. They adhere to a consistent schedule, considering the current weather patterns and specifics of each season, to make sure their client’s property receives the best care possible. Every property is thoroughly analyzed by a licensed and insured technician to identify the services required to achieve the clients’ goals. All their recommended programs and services are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
“Perfect! Thank you again for your help. I really appreciate the fantastic customer service. It is rare these days! Looking forward to working with Apex again this year!” – Pat, Waterloo
“I am a new customer this past season and I am very impressed with your company and it’s employees…Your team has been a breath of fresh air and our lawn looks fabulous! Your response to my concerns have been wonderful! Your technicians are courteous and respectful. Thank you again! You have been great!” – Janis, Cambridge
“We wanted to thank you for the great job you did on our lawn this year! … Your company has been the best Lawn care company that we have ever hired!” – Chris, Kitchener
Apex Lawn Services Inc. is an expert in soil health, fertilization, weed and crabgrass management, insect management, over-seeding, grub management, micro-soil stimulation, and soil aeration. They specialize in lawn care programs and back their recommendations with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
