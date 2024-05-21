CenterPoint Energy Foundation Presents Grant Supporting Salvation Army Disaster Response in Houston

Houston, Texas (May 21, 2024) – As Salvation Army disaster response efforts continue in Houston, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation has presented a grant for $50,000 to support ongoing efforts. In addition, Collective Strategic Resources (CSR), a powerline construction crew and partner of CenterPoint Energy, has agreed to match the foundation’s donation, for a total gift of $100,000.

“The support of community partners is crucial to the effectiveness and reach of The Salvation Army’s ongoing emergency assistance in times like this. Since the storm, our staff and volunteers have been serving hot meals, water and ice to those without power and providing practical supplies like cleanup and hygiene kits to support the recovery process,” said Major Robert Webb, Area Commander of The Salvation Army in Houston. “We are so grateful to the CenterPoint Energy Foundation and Collective Strategic Resources for their generous, practical assistance and stepping up to support the residents of our great city.”

On Monday, The Salvation Army served 1,280 meals, 970 drinks, and provided 1,275 snacks. Trained emotional and spiritual care staff made contact with 124 individuals. At The Salvation Army Northwest Corps, 815 cases of water were handed out and 12 pallets of ice. Since service began after the storm, 2,386 meals have been served, 2,097 drinks, 4,794 snacks, 96 cleanup kits provided, 200 food boxes, 275 bread products, 7,614 bags of ice, 487 Powerade, and 3,044 cases of water.

“The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is proud to present a $50,000 grant to The Salvation Army Houston Area Command, which is charged with providing meals and snacks for storm survivors as well as police, fire and other emergency personnel,” said June Deadrick, VP of Community Relations for CenterPoint Energy. “This $50,000 donation will be generously matched by one of CenterPoint Energy’s contract powerline construction crews, Collective Strategic Resources (CSR), a division of PowerGrid Services, for a total grant of $100,000 to help those affected in our community.”

A team from CSR plan to visit Houston on Tuesday to volunteer alongside The Salvation Army teams while also visiting power line crews working to restore power in affected communities. “Collective Strategic Resources (CSR) is excited to partner with The Salvation Army to aid the communities of Houston, in the wake of the recent storm and its widespread repercussions. We unite in service and volunteerism, extending our support to those affected and contributing to the collective effort of rebuilding and restoring hope in these challenging times,” said Jennifer Motley, President, CSR.

On Tuesday, The Salvation Army will be serving at the following locations beginning at approximately 12 Noon until all food is served:

11511 Crosby Freeway, Houston

Haverstock Apartments, 5619 Aldin Bender Road, Houston

Cool Wood Oak Apartments, 7777 Cool wood Drive, Houston

To make a donation to support The Salvation Army’s ongoing response efforts to Houston Severe Weather (May 2024) go to helpsalvationarmy.org. For more information on The Salvation Army’s current disaster response efforts go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood