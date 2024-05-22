Vancouver families supported by new child care centre

CANADA, May 22 - Families and children living in the Vancouver Marpole neighbourhood will benefit from 69 new child care spaces integrated into the newly rebuilt David Lloyd George Elementary school.

“Families in Vancouver are busy enough without spending more time driving,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Child Care. “Including child care as part of the school build means one less thing for busy parents to worry about. These new child care spaces give kids a great opportunity to learn and grow and helps create a community where families can thrive.”

This new child care centre was made possible through approximately $3 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. The fund is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. The City of Vancouver funded the remaining construction costs via development contributions.

“Affordable and high-quality child care is crucial for the well-being of families,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “These new child care spaces will not only make life more affordable for parents, but also ensure that children have access to opportunities for early learning and development, setting a strong foundation for their future.”

The new centre is a unique rooftop location and includes spaces for infants, toddlers and children between three and five.

“Marpole Neighbourhood House Child Care has been a wonderful place for our daughter,” said Windy Lui, parent of a child attending the toddler program. “We are so happy that we found child care within our community with loving and knowledgeable educators that provide a variety of creative activities, including neighbourhood walks and active, outdoor play.”

Since 2018, ChildCareBC accelerated space creation programs have helped fund the creation of more than 37,000 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 1,470 of these in Vancouver. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s goal to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a core service families can rely on.

The Province and the Government of Canada invested more than $260 million in 2023 to fund the creation of new licensed child care spaces in high-need areas throughout B.C.

Quotes:

Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver –

“We are very proud of the city’s role in opening this new 69-space child care centre as we know that less than half of Vancouver families who need child care are able to find it. We applaud the provincial and federal governments for their commitment, and we are excited to see their continued investment. We are eager to support and do our part by streamlining the city’s regulatory framework, leveraging partnerships and implementing our 10-year child care strategy.”

Nilda Borrino, executive director, Marpole Neighbourhood House​ –

“The opening of Marpole Neighbourhood House Child Care and Early Years Learning Centre symbolizes a significant step forward for Marpole Neighbourhood House, marking a period of growth and enhanced community engagement. The neighbourhood house approach to child care is unique, inclusive and collaborative, fostering stronger community connections and creating a supportive and welcoming environment for all families.”

Taleeb Noormohamed, MP for Vancouver Granville –

“Our government is delivering affordable, accessible and quality child care with the opening of the Marpole Neighbourhood House Child Care and Early Learning Centre in Vancouver Granville. We’re increasing child care spaces and access to $10-a-day child care that will support working parents and make life more affordable for families, help grow the middle class and give every child in Canada the best possible start in life.”

Learn More:



For information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare