INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LYV) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Live Nation is the subject of a Bloomberg report stating that the DOJ and a group of states plan to sue the Company seeking a break up. According to a Reuters report, “The Justice Department has been investigating Ticketmaster's domination of concert ticket sales, sources have previously told Reuters. Concert fans and politicians for years have called for a re-examination of the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger in 2010, especially after the botched sale of tickets to a Taylor Swift concert tour.”

