Salvation Army of Des Moines Disaster-Relief Team Headed to Greenfield, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 22, 2024) – A Salvation Army of Des Moines disaster-relief team is en route to Greenfield, Iowa, today to support individuals and families impacted by the tornado that struck the town on Tuesday.

The disaster-relief team is bringing a canteen loaded with food, snacks, bottled water, and supplies to be distributed in Greenfield. Working in conjunction with area officials, the team will assess the need and determine if additional Salvation Army personnel, vehicles, and relief supplies need to be sent in to assist from Des Moines or other units within the three-state Western Division, a region of The Salvation Army that includes Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

At The Salvation Army Western Division, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, another disaster-relief team is already on standby and ready to deploy to Greenfield and provide additional support.

