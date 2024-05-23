Update on Runway work at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Main, News Posted on May 22, 2024 in Airports News

Runway 4R-22L will reopen June 10; Runway 4L-22R to close from June 10

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will reopen Runway 4R-22L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Monday, June 10 at 6 a.m., following the continuous closure for runway shoulder paving and drainage work as part of the HNL Runway and Taxiway Shoulders Rehabilitation Project.

Following the reopening of Runway 4R-22L, the runway shoulder paving and drainage work will move to Runway 4L-22R. A full, continuous closure of 4L-22R will be needed to safely conduct the work. This closure is scheduled to begin from 4 p.m. Monday, June 10 through Monday, September 2. The closure schedule is weather permitting. If additional time is needed, HDOT will update this notice.

During the work on Runway 4L-22R, Runways 8L-26R, 8R-26L, and 4R-22L will remain available for arrivals and departures.

Please note that travelers may experience delays on interisland flights departing to HNL during peak hours from mid-morning to early afternoon, as transpacific arrivals are prioritized for arrivals due to the reduced runway capacity and because these flights generally have lower fuel stores after the transpacific flight. Additionally, increased noise will continue to be experienced in surrounding neighborhoods.

The Runway and Taxiway Shoulders Rehabilitation project is scheduled for completion in November 2025. HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while the needed work is conduced to continue safe operations at HNL.

