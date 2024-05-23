FEMA Calls May Come from Unfamiliar Phone Numbers

AUSTIN – After Texans apply for disaster assistance, FEMA may call them to schedule an inspection of the damaged home, or to obtain more information to process the application. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers.

It is important to answer the call. A FEMA inspection may be required to determine whether a home is safe, sanitary, functional and accessible. If an inspection cannot be scheduled, that may cause a delay in FEMA’s review of the application.

There is no charge for an inspection. The inspector will have FEMA photo ID and the application number. FEMA representatives never ask for money.

If you receive a call from someone saying they are a FEMA representative, but you aren’t sure, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify the caller’s identity.

How to apply for FEMA assistance

Homeowners and renters in Eastland, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, or Waller who experienced losses from the storms and flooding that began April 26 can apply to FEMA in several ways, including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.