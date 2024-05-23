Disaster Centers To Reduce Hours, Help Still Available

The Douglas and Washington county In-person Disaster Recovery Centers are reducing their hours. They are no longer open Sundays. Also, both locations will be closed in recognition of Memorial Day Monday, May 27, 2024. The new DRC hours begin Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The centers will then be open 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Despite the change, FEMA is still here to help survivors of the April Nebraska severe storms and tornadoes disaster. FEMA support is also available by phone, online and via the mobile app.

Survivors can update their applications, submit additional documentation, and check their application status online or by phone. They can also meet with specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration at the following Disaster Recovery Centers:

Douglas County

Omaha Police Department – Community Room C116

20924 Cumberland Dr

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Washington County

First Lutheran Church

2146 Wright St

Blair, NE 68008

Both Nebraska DRCs are closed Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

How to Apply with FEMA

• Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

• Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

• Download and use the FEMA app

• Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).