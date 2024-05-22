MPD Searching for Northeast Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a Northeast robbery.

On May 15, 2024, at approximately 12:25 a.m., the victim reported being at a bus stop in the 800 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, when two men on a moped drove up to the bus stop. One of the suspects told the victim they were taking the victim’s bag. The suspects then removed property from the victim’s pockets. The suspects fled the scene on a moped with the victim’s bag and property.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24072601

###