Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,073 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Northeast Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a Northeast robbery.

On May 15, 2024, at approximately 12:25 a.m., the victim reported being at a bus stop in the 800 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, when two men on a moped drove up to the bus stop. One of the suspects told the victim they were taking the victim’s bag. The suspects then removed property from the victim’s pockets. The suspects fled the scene on a moped with the victim’s bag and property.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24072601

###

You just read:

MPD Searching for Northeast Robbery Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more