MPD Arrests Suspect in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who pointed a gun at a Special Police Officer (SPO) during a retail theft.

Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 8:04 p.m., the suspects entered a retail establishment in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The suspects took property from the store and were confronted by an on duty SPO at the establishment as they attempted to leave. One of the suspects pulled a gun out and pointed it at the SPO. The SPO was not injured and the suspects fled the scene.

On May 22, 2024, 31-year-old Deondre Jordan, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Theft Two, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Fugitive from Justice.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

CCN: 24059355

