Man Arrested for Fatal U Street Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred inside a restaurant in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 1:12 a.m., Third District officers on patrol in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest, heard gunshots and immediately responded to a restaurant in that block. Officers located a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Goins, of Salisbury, MD.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 40-year-old Robert Lowe of Montgomery Village, MD, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24062759

