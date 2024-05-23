GENERATION, Mombasa Investment Corp., Swahilipot Hub, and World Smart Cities Forum Team Up for Tech Initiatives in Kenya

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENERATION, a leading global digital consultancy, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Mombasa Investment Corporation, Swahilipot Hub Foundation, and the World Smart Cities Forum to develop digitally transformative and high-impact initiatives for the city of Mombasa and other connected hubs throughout Kenya. GENERATION along with key partnersChainparency, an award-winning blockchain technology and data solutions company, and Urban Icon International, a premier development company specializing in sports and entertainment venues, will lead digital technology strategy, project management, and development & fulfillment efforts. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the development of timely initiatives that will pave the way for unparalleled growth, innovation, and the realization of new economic opportunities for the citizens of Kenya.

By joining forces, the consortium aims to leverage the collective expertise, experiences, and resources to support a wide range of initiatives, including digital modernization, infrastructure development, talent cultivation, educational programs, and community engagement across a variety of industries ranging from agriculture & forestry, finance, real estate, arts & entertainment, to traditional sports, esports, and gaming. Mombasa, long referred to as the gateway to East Africa, will further enable the rest of Kenya and the East Africa region to benefit from the industrial growth and global investments stemming from the various planned next-generation projects and initiatives including a cutting-edge multipurpose stadium and high-performance data centers.

CEO of Mombasa Investment Corporation, Sahale Bawazir explains, “This partnership is just the beginning of many firsts, not only for the County but for Kenya as a whole. The socio-economic impact from the multipurpose stadium, gaming, e-sports, and key digital transformation initiatives will not only bring job opportunities for our people, it will generate revenue for the region and is a great step towards making Mombasa County a futuristic sustainable smart city.”

Mahmoud Noor, Founder and Chief Mentor, Swahilipot Hub Foundation states, "As we embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Generation, WSCF, and MIC, we are driven by a shared vision of harnessing the transformative power of technology and innovation to empower young people and cultivate creativity in the digital sphere. By establishing a multi-purpose stadium (e-sports, sports & entertainment) and contributing to key digital transformation initiatives, we are not just building infrastructure; we are laying the foundation for a dynamic ecosystem where youth can thrive, innovate, and lead. Together, we are shaping the future of Mombasa, unlocking new economic opportunities, and propelling our community into the digital age."

Jaewon Peter Chun, President of World Smart Cities Forum adds, “Mombasa is the most optimal city where the TWIN CITIES project can be applied. The World Smart Cities Forum (WSCF) has been involved in water-based smart city projects and believes that Mombasa is well qualified to have the urban capabilities needed to connect East Africa with the world. Accordingly, WSCF seeks to lay the foundation for Mombasa's future through close cooperation with MIC, GENERATION, and Swahilipot Hub Foundation to build a Tech City and Creative Contents Platform based on Mombasa's Innovation infrastructure.”

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and improved livelihoods for Kenyan citizens. Through collaboration and collective action, the partners aim to build vibrant and thriving programs, projects, and initiatives that will enrich the lives of millions of Kenyans. Furthermore, by creating a circular economy that fosters continuous innovation, Kenya aspires to become a premiere model for other countries in Africa and globally. The consortium plans to leverage the latest technological advances ranging from IoT, AI/ML, and mobile/cloud to blockchain technology to tackle the latest urban, environmental, and societal challenges and to ensure sustainable development and practices for citizens in Kenya and beyond.

The collaboration will kick off with a series of initiatives designed to foster grassroots participation, nurture local talent, and esports-related programs, which will be complemented by investment in state-of-the-art multi-purpose event facilities, STEAM/STEM-related programs, and the launch of first-of-a-kind esports festival designed to showcase the best of Kenyan talent on the global stage.

CEO of Generation, Kirk Yamatani enthusiastically says, “We are extremely excited to partner with WSCF, Swahilipot Hub, and MIC to bring full, sustainable 360-degree digital transformation for Mombasa and the good people of Kenya. Our plans to bring a multi-purpose stadium, esports & gaming events, cloud services enhancement and key digital transformation initiatives will bolster tourism, education, revenue and youth engagement like never before in East Africa.”

The partnership announcement will formally take place on May 21-22, 2024 at the prestigious OXYGENSummit in New York City, a premier gathering of government and industry leaders and visionaries working on future best practices and solutions for the environment, communities, and cities.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit worldsmartcities.org/and consultingesports.com/.