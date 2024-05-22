Virtual public meetings for Hawaii Island and Kauai statewide transportation improvement plan

Main, News Posted on May 22, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be hosting a first round of virtual meetings on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) update for federal fiscal years 2025 – 2028. The STIP is a four-year programming implementation document that identifies state and county transportation projects. A project must be on the STIP to be eligible for Federal Highway and Transit funds.

The schedule for the virtual meetings for Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi is:

Hawaiʻi Island Meeting #1 – Thursday, May 23, 6:30 p.m.

Teams meeting Link: Join the meeting now

Dial-in by phone: 808-829-4853. Use conference ID: 987 038 450#

Kauaʻi Meeting #1 – Tuesday, May 28, 6:30 p.m.

Teams Meeting Link: Join the meeting now

Dial-in by phone: 808-829-4853. Use Conference ID 433 239 490#

Hawaiʻi Island Meeting #2 – Wednesday, May 29, 6:30 p.m.

Teams meeting Link: Join the meeting now

Dial-in by phone: 808-829-4853. Use conference ID: 237 926 151#

Information and locations of projects that will be discussed at the virtual meetings can be found at the 25-28 STIP development page.

https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/25-28-STIP-Development-Public-Platform/4m9h-zhyb

If you are unable to attend the virtual meetings, comments may be submitted by June 28, 2024, using the contact information below.

Highway Planning Branch

869 Punchbowl Street, Room 301

Honolulu, HI 96813

email: [email protected]

fax: 808-587-1787

Alternatively, interested persons can fill out an online survey to rank proposed transportation projects on the islands of Hawaiʻi and Kauaʻi. Direct links to the surveys are below.

Hawaiʻi Island Online Survey

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeC-KkOPFgqTkRsOZaA43LZyj_-WirBD_gJSoZATvbv5d44WA/viewform

Kauaʻi Online Survey

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8pEDu9HmCTjpDk5350W4LipZV3j9pWORhNSsL96OfG3MS0w/viewform

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services, (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office (808-587-2160 or [email protected]) prior to the meeting date.

You can also follow the STIP on X/Twitter and Facebook to keep updated on STIP revisions and amendments.

https://twitter.com/HISTIPnews

https://fb.me/HawaiiSTIP

STIP projects on the islands of Oʻahu and Maui are programmed through the Oʻahu Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization. For more information see:

Oahu TIP

Maui TIP

###